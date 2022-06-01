Cleveland pastor injured in major crash

Prayers are being lifted for a beloved Cleveland pastor who was involved in a major accident on Wednesday in the Cleveland area.

Rev. Carl Williamson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, is stable and being moved into ICU at Kingwood Hospital, according to his wife, Sandy.

“He is so beat up. His ribs are broken and they might have to do some chest reconstruction. He has a gash on his hand and head,” she said.

Williamson, known as Brother Carl in the Cleveland community, was conscious after the accident but he has since been sedated as he is intubated due to the chest injuries.

Sandy said he was able to “write” the word “what” on his leg after she reached him in the hospital, so she explained that he had been in an accident and was hospitalized. She said doctors are cautiously optimistic about his injuries.

When asked if there is any way that the community can assist them at this time, Sandy said, “Just keep the prayers coming. God’s got us right now.”

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on SH 321 near CR 2274 (Rural Shade Road). Williamson reportedly was northbound on SH 321 and was attempting to pass a northbound 18-wheeler when he drove directly into oncoming traffic. He avoided a head-on collision but struck the back of another northbound vehicle that was in front of the 18-wheeler. The force of the impact caused his own vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest right-side-up in the ditch.

Authorities believe Williamson may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. No other major injuries were reported, according to DPS.

