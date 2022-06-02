Diana Lynn Kervin, age 62, of Livingston, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born October 15, 1959, in Houston, Texas to parents Fred Valentine, Jr. and Rosalee Scanlin. She is preceded in death by her father, sister, Sharon Kay Duncan; and dogs, Piggy and Molly.

Survivors include her husband, Carlton Kervin, Jr.; mother, Rosalee Scanlin; son, Brad Kervin; daughter-in-law, Heaven Kervin; sister, Pam Valentine; sisters-in-law, Jancie Looper, Denise Grissom and husband Larry; grandchildren, Payton Kervin, Amelia Kervin, Audrey Kervin, and Bodni Kervin; dogs, Chester and Fifi; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Holly Grove Cemetery, Livingston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

