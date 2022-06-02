Mary Ann Mills Dail, 82, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Mary was born March 31, 1940 in Mason, Texas, to parents, James Thomas Mills and Minnie Alice Simer Mills.

Mary Ann was a longtime resident of Kenefick and had previously lived in Huffman and overseas. She was a member of the Community Christian Church and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the volunteer fire department in Huffman and was an EMT-B. Mary Ann also was a licensed beautician in her early years. She volunteered her time for her children’s schools and activities, never missing a sports event. She was a dedicated housewife, mother, and grandmother. Most of all she loved all of her family and her time that she spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Allen Dail; her son-in-law, George Olmeda; ten brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Dianna Olmeda and Allanna Aguilar; her grandchildren, Nicole Blanchard and husband Brian, Megan Vasquez and husband Raymundo, Darby Peterson and husband Ryan, Zachary Allen, James Strickland, and Chelsie Olmeda and fiancé Adam Carreon; great-grandsons, Wylder Blanchard and Atlas Vasquez; several nieces, nephews and relatives.

Service for Mrs. Dail will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment immediately following at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

