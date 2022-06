Esther Elaine Fergerson was born November 21, 1945 in Liberty, Texas and passed away June 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas at the age of 76. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com.

