Sharon Lea Raczkowski, 85, of Dayton, Texas, passed, away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 20, 1937, in Colusa, California, to the late Robert Raymond and Adore Edloee Bawden Huston.

Sharon was very talented with her hands and pursued many interests, which included her passion for crocheting, cooking, and baking Italian pizzelle cookies. She was an incredibly kind and lovable woman, who would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Sharon created many memories of traveling the world with her beloved husband of sixty-eight years, Stanley. They cruised to various regions of the world enjoying the scenery and traditions surrounding them.

Sharon was family-oriented; she was always focusing on her family and her grandchildren, as they were truly her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Stanley Michael Raczkowski; her children S. Michael Raczkowski and wife Rhonda and Cynthia Lea Pate and husband Sammie; her grandchildren Danielle Runk, Ashley Hummel, and Michael John Raczkowski; her seven great-grandchildren; her siblings Frances Rae Hall, Robert Edward Huston, and wife Betty and Thomas B. Ellis, Jr, and wife Christy; her two tuxedo cats Socks and Tony, whom she adored greatly; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Sharon will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

