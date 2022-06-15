Louis Everette Johnson, 70, of Dayton, Texas, walked into the pearly gates of heaven and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He left his earthly body with his loving family by his side. Louis was born on May 23, 1952, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to the late Lee and Thelma Austin Johnson. He grew up on a farm in Starks, Louisiana, milking cows and feeding livestock before he started his school day. Louis graduated from Starks High School in Starks, Louisiana, with the class of 1970. Shortly after graduating, he joined and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era as a Sergeant and protective coating specialist.

Louis worked with Alexander Ryan Marine and Safety for twelve years before his official retirement. He had a close relationship to those he worked with and they all became very good friends. Louis had a deep passion for auto mechanics, working on cars, and working in his shop. Upon retirement, he and his wife enjoyed being able to do more traveling, camping, fishing and sightseeing. They especially loved their trips and making lasting memories in Yellowstone.

Louis lived a long life and one that was so full of love. He was outgoing and never met a stranger and even adopted many “bonus children” over the years. Louis loved everyone strongly, but mostly in a silent way, unless you could catch him cracking the occasional joke. He always told the corniest jokes. Louis liked to read and he collected all of the leather books of author Louis L’Amour. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Louis loved his family, especially his grandchildren. When they were around, you could find him smiling from ear to ear. He loved to watch old John Wayne westerns and Disney movies with his children and grandchildren, which is how his late cat of nineteen years, acquired the name Oliver the Cat. He was extremely proud of his family and of all their accomplishments.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jonathan O’Brien; his sister Donis Borel; his furbabies Oliver the cat and Sally dog. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife Nancy Phillips Johnson of Dayton; his daughter Alisha Cunningham and husband Johnny Cunningham, Jr. of Dayton; his grandchildren Madilyn, Lilyana, Jonathan, and Carly of Dayton and Jeremy and Kyleigh of Crowley, Louisiana; his brothers Ronnie Johnson of Etoile, Gary Johnson and wife Reita of Bedias and Eddie Johnson of Florida; his numerous nieces and nephews; his feline furbabies Pan and Bitty Bit; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Louis’ life will follow at 12pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Bradford officiating.

