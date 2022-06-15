Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2022:

Herrera, Leobardo – Public Intoxication

Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Burglary of a Habitation

Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Failure to Identify (Non-Fugitive)

Winkle, Amy McKenzie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lopez-Hernandez, Yoni Enehin – False Alarm or Report

Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jackson, Charles Henry – Assault and Terroristic Threat

Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual

