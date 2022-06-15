Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2022:
- Herrera, Leobardo – Public Intoxication
- Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Burglary of a Habitation
- Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Failure to Identify (Non-Fugitive)
- Winkle, Amy McKenzie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lopez-Hernandez, Yoni Enehin – False Alarm or Report
- Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Jackson, Charles Henry – Assault and Terroristic Threat
- Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual