Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 13, 2022:

  • Herrera, Leobardo – Public Intoxication
  • Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Marsh, Reginald Kimble – Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Failure to Identify (Non-Fugitive)
  • Winkle, Amy McKenzie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lopez-Hernandez, Yoni Enehin – False Alarm or Report
  • Nichols, John Oneal II – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Jackson, Charles Henry – Assault and Terroristic Threat
  • Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual
