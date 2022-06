Graduation 2022: Hull-Daisetta grads turn the tassel, toss the caps

Hull-Daisetta High School graduated 33 seniors on May 27 during commencement exercises at Bobcat Stadium. Valedictorian for this class is Jonathan Ferguson; salutatorian is Sarah Taylor.

The remaining graduates are listed in alphabetical order:

A-E: Jenna Alverson, Cayden Anders, Haylie Arceneaux, Hayley Ballew, Brianna Carr, Delila Mi Dao, Charlize Davis, Jalyn Eddy, Scarlett Edmonson, Gracie Evans

A Hull-Daisetta High School graduates reacts to his family members calling his name during commencement exercises on May 27.

F-P: Ashley Fregia, Gavin Gay, Jazmin Guerrero, Terrance Haskins Jr., Hayden Hawthorne, Maegan Henry, Brint Luke, Trace McMillen, Samantha Miles, Brittney Perez, Kaylyn Pike

Q-Z: Anthony Ramirez, Colton Roach, Samantha Rose, Dylan Scott, Benjamin Stewart, Alex Tabers, Courtney Taylor, Kash Taylor, Ryan Taylor and Jessica Wilson.

Here are more photos taken by Bluebonnet News:

Ryan Taylor smiles for the camera during Hull-Daisetta High School’s graduation ceremony on May 27. Sarah Taylor delivers the salutatorian address during Hull-Daisetta High School’s graduation ceremony on May 27. Superintendent Tim Bartram welcomes guests to Hull-Daisetta High School’s graduation ceremony on May 27 while school trustees look on.

