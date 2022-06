Graduation 2022: Hats off to Hardin ISD seniors

Ninety-three Hardin High School graduates crossed the stage and accepted their diplomas at commencement exercises held on May 27 at Hornet Stadium. Valedictorian Emma Brett and Salutatorian Jessica Rollins led the Class of 2022.

The remaining graduates are listed below in alphabetical order:

A-E: Billi-Lynn Alford-Smith, Alissa Aragonez, Katelyn Austin, James Barker, Colby Barrett, Rylee Board, Carl Bolds, Madison Boston, Gabriella Brock, Shai Burgess, Logan Chitwood, Autumn Clay, Jackson Colwell, Connor Cooper, Danny Crump, Rebekah Deblanc, Alysa Dickerson, Timothy Duhon, Jasmine Ellison, Caden Elmore, Summer Ewing

Hardin High School graduates turn to face their family members and friends during commencement exercises on May 27. (All photos by Angel Rick Leal)

F-M: Makenna Furlow, Sara Graham, Ernest Graves, Cassi Hall, Ryan Harris, Emmah Hebert, David Hernandez, Roseanna Hernandez, Victoria Hill, Madison Holman, Shane Holst, Nikolas Holt, Matthew Hughes, Dontie Jackson, Clayton Jones, Jacob Konviska, Aaron Lee, Landon Lewis, Ashlee Lima, Gavin Linn, Kenzie Lowe, Jose Maldonado, Carter Maloch, Tealyn Marberry, Bailey McQueary, Aeden Milligan, Jessika Mims, Marion Mize, Dylan Morgan

Zoe Powell is all smiles as she heads toward the football field for commencement exercises on May 27. (All photos by Angel Rick Leal)

N-Z: Olivia Odom, Logan Parker, Tinley Parker, Jaden Parrish, Natalie Parrish, Zander Powell, Zoe Powell, Zayne Pruett, Damian Quintanilla, Paul Ray, Ethan Richardson, Sarah Roberts, Hugo Rodriguez, Jessica Rollins, Emily Schulz, Anthony Scott, Gracie Slawson, Makinnley Smart, Harley Spivey, Kate Stacy, Marques Sthram, Alexis Swennes, Nathan Tamez, Kelton Tanner, Michael Thomas, Carlie Thornhill, Ty Tinkle, Miranda Torres, Hope Tousha, Robert Truitt, Kelsey Turner, Anna Turney, Georgia Vance, Lillian Wakefield, Owen Wells, Tyler Wells, Chyler West, Jaden West, Robert Whitney, Raley Wilson, Lillian Worthy and Jerome Yeo.

Here are more photos taken for Bluebonnet News by Angel Rick Leal:

