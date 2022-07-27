Man airlifted from US 90 in Liberty with gunshot wound

US 90 west of the City of Liberty is closed at this hour (7:52 p.m. Wednesday) while authorities investigate a shooting that originated in Beaumont and led to Liberty.

According to Liberty Police Chief Gary Martin, Beaumont Police Department put out an Attempt To Locate (ATL) for a vehicle that was involved in a shooting in Beaumont. Liberty police officers discovered the vehicle as it was westbound on US 90.

A man in the vehicle is being airlifted to a Houston trauma center. His condition is unknown.

The investigation may require the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours, so seek alternate routes if you are traveling from Liberty to Dayton.

“We are waiting for investigators from Beaumont Police Department to arrive on the scene,” Martin said.

Bluebonnet News is headed to the scene and will post an update as soon as possible.

