Geneva (Stewart) Huckabay, 90, of Tarkington, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on Monday, November 30, 1931, in Yorktown, Texas to Horris Stewart and Thelma (Cavaenness) Stewart, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Geneva was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, James Huckabay.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Leslie Shaw and husband Dwayne, Scott Huckabay, Mike Huckabay and wife Theresa; grandchildren, Shaun Huckabay, Michael Huckabay and wife Ashley, Courtney Mckey and husband Heath, Emily Shaw, Tori Huckabay and fiancée Trey; great-grandchildren, Madison, Paisleigh, Gunnar Huckabay, Baylee, Waylon Mckey; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Geneva will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 am. Interment for Geneva will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG.

Pastor Andy Cherry officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or any charity of your choice in Geneva’s name.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

