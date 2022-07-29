Juan Vasquez, 65, a resident of Anahuac, Texas since 1981, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas, with loving family by his side. He was born on January 30, 1957, in Mexico, to the late Emilio and Maria DeRefugio Melendez Vasquez.

Juan was self-employed for many years, working in both agriculture and road construction until his retirement. He loved living his best life in Anahuac, raising horses and goats with his family. Juan enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Socorro; and his first born son Benjamin Vasquez. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of forty-one years, Martha Vasquez of Anahuac; his children Ben Vasquez of Anahuac, Betty Richardson and husband Nathaniel of Anahuac, and Socorro Vasquez of Fort Worth; his grandchildren Lizette, Anthony, Katalina, Arely, Vivian, Sergio, Dewayn, Kolby, Valerie, Genesis, and Isabel; his siblings Rosie Olveda, Gerardo Vasquez, Jesus Vasquez, Eusevio Vasquez, Amado Vasquez, and Lupe Vasquez; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 2pm, in the funeral home chapel.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Juan Vásquez, de 65 años, residente de Anáhuac, Texas desde 1981, falleció el Lunes 18 de Julio de 2022 en Houston, Texas, con una familia amorosa a su lado. Nació el 30 de Enero de 1957 en México, hijo de los difuntos Emilio y María DeRefugio Meléndez Vásquez.

Juan trabajó por cuenta propia durante muchos años, trabajando tanto en la agricultura como en la construcción de carreteras hasta su jubilación. Amaba vivir su mejor vida en Anáhuac, criando caballos y cabras con su familia. Juan disfrutaba estar al aire libre, pescar y pasar tiempo con su familia y amigos. Será muy extrañado y recordado con cariño por todos los que lo conocieron y lo amaron.

Juan fue precedido en la muerte por sus padres; su hermana Socorro; y su hijo Benjamín Vásquez. Deja atrás para atesorar su amorosa memoria, su esposa de cuarenta y un años, Martha Vásquez de Anáhuac; sus hijos Ben Vásquez de Anáhuac, Betty Richardson y esposo Nathaniel de Anáhuac y Socorro Vásquez de Fort Worth; sus nietos Lizette, Anthony, Katalina, Arely, Vivian, Sergio, Dewayn, Kolby, Valerie, Genesis e Isabel; sus hermanos Rosie Olveda, Gerardo Vásquez, Jesús Vásquez, Eusevio Vásquez, Amado Vásquez y Lupe Vásquez; y una multitud de otros parientes y amigos cariñosos.

Los amigos están invitados a visitar a la familia a partir de las 12:00 p. m., el sábado 30 de julio de 2022, en la capilla de Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. Un servicio conmemorativo seguirá a las 2 pm, en la capilla de la funeraria.

Las condolencias se pueden compartir en línea con la familia visitando http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

