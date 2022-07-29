Margaret Pauline Bertling, age 82, of Buffalo, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.

She was better known as Mammaw to all those that knew her. She found joy in the simple things. She loved sitting on her front porch visiting, playing with the babies, and finding any chance she got to gather with her family. Mammaw’s biggest joy was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Everyone knew she loved them and always had their back, but she wouldn’t hesitate to call you out if she thought you needed it.

Mammaw is now in her heavenly home. She is at peace and reunited with her family already there.

She was born July 26, 1939, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Pat and Iva Godejohn.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Willard A. Bertling; sister, Lanelle Trout; daughter, Deborah Bertling; and grandson, Dusty Collier.

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Clifton and husband Dave Pittman, Donna and husband Michael Ward, and Doris and husband Jim Collier; sisters, Patsy Jones and Jeannie Lowrance; grandchildren, Shawn Swearingen, Seth Staples, Zac and wife Megan Clifton, Stacy Ward, Todd and wife Lisa Ward, David Ward, Debbie Ward, C.W. and wife Keisha Collier; great-grandchildren, Trace Swearingen and wife Tanner Farris, Jayden Swearingen, Xander Swearingen, Dakota Staples, Cheyenne Staples, Lilly Staples, Makayla Staples, Tucker Staples, Emma Clifton, Olivia Ward, Olivia Collier; great-great-grandchildren Jaxon Swearingen and Quinnlee Swearingen; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

