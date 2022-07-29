Splendora fifth-grader to compete in national Motocross championship

While some fifth graders may be slowing down for the summer, Greenleaf Elementary student Tenisyn Lopez is revving up to compete in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

The young rider will have three races next week in the 65cc 7-9-year-old class.

Lopez began his motocross racing journey only two years ago. Since February, he has participated in regional contests in five states, traveled over 7,000 miles, and competed on six different race tracks.

Tenisyn Lopez

“This is the most prestigious event in amateur motocross; some riders try their entire career and never reach this level. We are so proud of him,” said his mother Teza.

His hometown will be rooting him on when he travels to Tennessee next week.

Greenleaf Elementary School Principal Dr. Rob Davis said, “We know Lopez will excel at the motocross competition just like he excels at school. Good luck Tenisyn, show them what it means to be a Wildcat.”

When asked how he feels about advancing to the national level, Lopez replied, “My hard work and dedication paid off. I’m excited to be competing with the best.”

To see more and view the race schedule, visit:

https://mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship

