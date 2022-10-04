Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe.

Keith is the son of Jared and Amber Keith. He was escorted onto the field by his mother. Keith is a two-year letterman in basketball, two-year letterman in baseball and Second-Team All-District in basketball. Joshua played varsity basketball and baseball and says his favorite thing about Tarkington High School is the small-town atmosphere and feeling of family.

Keith has attended Tarkington schools since kindergarten. When he is not playing sports, he is hunting and fishing with his friends. After high school, he plans to attend college to study petroleum or electrical engineering.

Joshua “Hunter” Keith is cheered on by his mother, Amber, after being named Tarkington High School’s Homecoming King during Friday night’s football game.

Emily Lowe cannot contain her joy after being named the 2022 Homecoming Queen for Tarkington High School during halftime at Friday night’s football game. Her father, Rubin Lowe, can be seen applauding his daughter as she walks away to accept her crown and sash.

Emily Lowe is the daughter of Rubin and Reem Lowe. She was escorted onto the football field by her father, Rubin.

Lowe was Newcomer of the Year for volleyball, basketball and softball, Second Team All-District for basketball, All-District for volleyball and basketball, was awarded the Dewitt Jackson Dedication award, First Team All-District for basketball, and All-District MVP for basketball. Lowe broke the girls’ record of 38 points scored in a single game. She was First Team All-District in softball. Emily earned MVP for volleyball, First Team and All-District MVP for basketball, and First Team and All-District softball defensive MVP. In addition to volleyball, basketball, and softball, Emily is involved in BETA club, FCA, student leadership club, and yearbook.

Her favorite thing about Tarkington High School has been her relationships with Coaches Carpenter, Ratliff and Kennedy. They have made this season great. Lowe’s hobbies include trying new sports, spending time with her friends and family, and playing with her dog, Daisy. She also loves to intern at ATC Camp with her church. Lowe plans to go to college and pursue a degree in dental hygiene. She would also love to be a college athlete.

The other candidates for homecoming king were Bryant MaAlaelu, Trace Shirley and Ryan Wright. The queen candidates were Harleigh Sizemore, Masyn Manners and Emiley Lane.

Emily Lowe adjusts her crown after being named Tarkington High School’s homecoming queen. Joshua “Hunter” Keith watches as his mother, Amber, pins a boutonniere to his coat. Homecoming king and queen candidates Ryan Wright and Harleigh Sizemore are escorted by two of their parents during Friday night’s homecoming festivities in Tarkington. Wright is the son of Tiffany Isbell and Sizemore is the daughter of Joshua and Samantha Sizemore. Masyn Manners, daughter of Sam and April Manners, is escorted onto the field by her father during Tarkington High School’s homecoming festivities on Friday. Trace Shirley, son of Ron and Salina Shirley, is escorted onto the football field by his mother. Trace was one of the candidates for Tarkington High School homecoming king. Bryant MaAlaelu, a candidate for homecoming king, is escorted by his mother, Jeyree Drury. His father is Shane Drury. Emiley Lane, a candidate for homecoming queen, is escorted by her father, Lew Lane. Her mother is Elizabeth Lane. Joshua “Hunter” Keith is escorted by his mother, Amber, just moments before he was crowned Tarkington High School’s homecoming king. Emily Lowe is escorted by her father Rubin Lowe, just moments before it was announced that she is the 2022 Homecoming Queen for Tarkington High School. Aubriella Galow was escorted by her grandfather, Michael Galow, as she walked onto the field of A.R. Nelson Stadium in Tarkington for homecoming festivities. She is the junior duchess. Jerry Stoneberger, the son of Heather and Darren Wolf, and J.W. Stoneberger, is the junior duke for Tarkington High School’s 2022 homecoming. His mother escorted him onto the field for homecoming festivities. Jaxson Vandver, son of Eric and Stacy Vandver, is the sophomore duke for Tarkington High School’s 2022 homecoming. His mother escorted him during Friday night’s football game at A.R. Nelson Stadium. The Longhorns football team went on to win the game against Hardin. Aubrey McBee, the sophomore duchess, is escorted by her father, George Woodman. Her mother is Josie Woodman. Haylee Dowdell, escorted by her father, Kevin Dowdell, was the freshman duchess for Tarkington High School’s 2022 homecoming. Her mother is Tina Dowdell. Freshman Duke James Decker (left) was escorted onto the field for Tarkington High School’s homecoming by his father, James Decker, Sr. Tarkington High School’s band played during the crowning of the homecoming king and queen during halftime at the Longhorns’ game against Hardin.

