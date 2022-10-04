Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe.
Keith is the son of Jared and Amber Keith. He was escorted onto the field by his mother. Keith is a two-year letterman in basketball, two-year letterman in baseball and Second-Team All-District in basketball. Joshua played varsity basketball and baseball and says his favorite thing about Tarkington High School is the small-town atmosphere and feeling of family.
Keith has attended Tarkington schools since kindergarten. When he is not playing sports, he is hunting and fishing with his friends. After high school, he plans to attend college to study petroleum or electrical engineering.
Emily Lowe is the daughter of Rubin and Reem Lowe. She was escorted onto the football field by her father, Rubin.
Lowe was Newcomer of the Year for volleyball, basketball and softball, Second Team All-District for basketball, All-District for volleyball and basketball, was awarded the Dewitt Jackson Dedication award, First Team All-District for basketball, and All-District MVP for basketball. Lowe broke the girls’ record of 38 points scored in a single game. She was First Team All-District in softball. Emily earned MVP for volleyball, First Team and All-District MVP for basketball, and First Team and All-District softball defensive MVP. In addition to volleyball, basketball, and softball, Emily is involved in BETA club, FCA, student leadership club, and yearbook.
Her favorite thing about Tarkington High School has been her relationships with Coaches Carpenter, Ratliff and Kennedy. They have made this season great. Lowe’s hobbies include trying new sports, spending time with her friends and family, and playing with her dog, Daisy. She also loves to intern at ATC Camp with her church. Lowe plans to go to college and pursue a degree in dental hygiene. She would also love to be a college athlete.
The other candidates for homecoming king were Bryant MaAlaelu, Trace Shirley and Ryan Wright. The queen candidates were Harleigh Sizemore, Masyn Manners and Emiley Lane.