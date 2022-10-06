Cleveland HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Cleveland High School held its homecoming ceremony to crown this year’s king and queen on Friday, Sept. 30, just prior to the varsity football game.

Three young ladies – Sheccid Flores, Guadalupe Rocha and Leslie Vargas – were vying for the queen’s crown, and three young men – Kendrae Lewis, Jose Mendez and Eddie Valdez Castro – were competing to be king.

After introductions of all the candidates were made, it was announced that Guadalupe Rocha and Eddie Valdez Castro had been picked by their peers to be queen and king, respectively.

The homecoming court also included Freshman Lord Francisco Gonzalez, Fresh Lady Hailey Trejo, Sophomore Duchess Jocelyn Espinoza, Sophomore Duke Gio Gonzalez, Junior Princess Jae Jones and Junior Prince Osvaldo Martinez.

The Royal Braves Band played during the homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 30.

Guadalupe Rocha is crowned as Cleveland High School’s homecoming queen on Friday, Sept. 30. Looking on with his own crown is Homecoming King Eddie Valdez Castro. Eddie Valdez Castro accepts his crown as Cleveland High School’s homecoming king on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony was held just prior to Cleveland High School’s homecoming football game. The Cleveland High School Homecoming Junior Princess and Prince are Jae Jones and Osvaldo Martinez. The Cleveland High School Homecoming Sophomore Duchess and Duke are Jocelyn Espinoza and Gio Gonzalez. The Cleveland High School Homecoming Freshman Lord and Lady are Francisco Gonzalez and Hailey Trejo. The Cleveland High School homecoming court lines up on the football field in anticipation of the crowning of the homecoming king and queen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

