Cleveland HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Cleveland High School held its homecoming ceremony to crown this year’s king and queen on Friday, Sept. 30, just prior to the varsity football game.
Three young ladies – Sheccid Flores, Guadalupe Rocha and Leslie Vargas – were vying for the queen’s crown, and three young men – Kendrae Lewis, Jose Mendez and Eddie Valdez Castro – were competing to be king.
After introductions of all the candidates were made, it was announced that Guadalupe Rocha and Eddie Valdez Castro had been picked by their peers to be queen and king, respectively.
The homecoming court also included Freshman Lord Francisco Gonzalez, Fresh Lady Hailey Trejo, Sophomore Duchess Jocelyn Espinoza, Sophomore Duke Gio Gonzalez, Junior Princess Jae Jones and Junior Prince Osvaldo Martinez.