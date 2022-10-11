TVE rodeo queen candidates announced

Seven young ladies are competing to be name the 2022-2023 Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition this year. Another four young ladies are vying for Miss Rodeo Teen Trinity Valley Exposition.

The queen contestants are Laynie Strickhausen, Mary Dowdell, Reva Mosley, Kendyl Cain, Kylie Newkirk, Hana Lindsey and Taryn Ragsdale. The teen queen contestants are Annabell Lindsey, Bella Elliott, Kylea Sopchak and Sarah Bush.

The girls compete in a variety of categories including speech, interviews, photogenic ability and horsemanship.

Queen candidates

Taryn Ragsdale Reva Mosley Mary Dowdell Laynie Strickhausen

Kylie Newkirk Kendyl Cain

Hanna Lindsey

Teen queen candidates

Sarah Bush Annabell Lindsey Bella Elliott Kylea Sopchak

The queens were announced by the Trinity Valley Exposition on Tuesday, Oct. 11, when voting began for the photogenic portion of the contest. The public is invited to vote in the photogenic contest through Facebook. Click here to vote for your favorite candidate:

https://www.facebook.com/missrodeotve

“In order for your votes to count, you must ‘like’ the photo of the contestant that you wish to vote for on this original post. The contestant with the most votes will win Miss Photogenic, announced Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, during the coronation at the Trinity Valley Exposition Rodeo,” the post reads.

Voting began on Oct. 11 and will end at noon on Oct. 22.

Photos of the queen candidates are courtesy of TVE.

