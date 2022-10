The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 10, 2022:

Silcox, Gregory Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Oveal, Alexander Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Perez, Santa Cecilia – Criminal Trespass

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

