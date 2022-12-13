Wendy Jo Holleman (Bowles), 40 of Crosby, Texas gained her angel wings on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Wendy was born April 20, 1982, in Houston, Texas and graduated from Channelview Endeavor High School in 1999.

Today our hearts are broken as we all mourn the sudden and tragic loss of Wendy. She was a precious daughter, our fun crazy sister that always had to make sure everyone knew she was the favorite. Wendy was a loving wife, the proudest mom, the coolest aunt, the brattiest cousin. If you were one of the lucky ones and Wendy liked you, she was your “bestest” friend. Time robbed her family and friends, and her grandchildren will never remember her, except for the stories and pictures we will share with them. Wendy loved her family and was so loved by her family and friends.

Since Wendy was young, she loved olives, the biggest jar of the green ones was her favorite. She would eat the whole jar with a fork at one time and say, “I don’t know why I like these so much it must be some kind of deficiency” and she would laugh out loud. She loved the mango candy margaritas with extra tajin. No matter how much tajin it already had, she carried a bottle in her purse and would always add more. The amount of salt she would use, oh my goodness. I could never watch her add salt to her bowl of soup or plate of food she was eating, it looked like a thick layer, as if she was trying to protect it from an asp or something. I would say, “Wendy that is enough”, she would say, “Well, I am going to stir it in”, as if that made it disappear. Wendy was always worried about her skin care; she would tell me, “Cory needs to tell me what to buy so this will be better”. He would tell her what to buy and she would say, “Well, I really like this more”. She liked what she liked the same way she liked people. If you were not one of those people, oh no, she did not care, she did not hide it. She was not scared of anything and was not afraid to tell you. Wendy was a great mom, and she loved her children with all her heart. She loved coaching Ariana and Deuce, and always made sure they never missed, even if she might be late. It was not her fault, it is hereditary.

Wendy married Paul Holleman on June 26, 2018; however, they had been together for 8 years. Wendy and Paul had been best friends since they were in first grade. Paul told me last night that when they were teenagers Wendy would come to his house anytime and if she was tired, she would just get into his bed and go to sleep. Then she would say, “I don’t know why your girlfriends don’t like me”. They had a special love that not many people can say they have, truly marrying your childhood best friend.

Wendy was such a big part of a close-knit family. She loved her family and friends just as much as they loved her, they will cherish the memories as time ticks away with every single second missing Wendy’s sweet voice and loving arms.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband, parents, and children. Husband Paul Holleman of Crosby, Texas; Father Charles Bowles and wife Cindy of Dayton, Texas; Mother Cindy (Kress) Gager and husband Horace of Channelview, Texas; her children Ariana Vega of Nacogdoches, Texas; Wesley (Deuce) Thompson of Batson, Texas; Skylar and Montana Thompson both of Channelview, Texas; Kason Landgrave and wife Debanhi, and Hunter Holleman all of Crosby, Texas; grandfather by marriage and love Charles (POP) Gaskin; and mother-in-law Linda Holleman of Crosby, Texas.

Siblings and their spouses left to continue this earth without Wendy are sisters Rhonda Holmes and husband Carlton “Bubba” of Crosby, Texas; Angela Corbello and husband DJ of Dayton, Texas; Cristina Gager of Baytown, Texas; Julie Watts and husband Stormy of Portland, Oregon; brothers Daniel Bowles and wife Hannah of Baytown, Texas; Ty Clayton and wife Magen of Alvin, Texas; Joe Thompson and wife Alexandrea of Houston, Texas; Chari LeBlanc of Baytown, Texas; Ryan Horton of Brazoria, Texas; and sister-in-law, Nicole Holleman of Crosby Texas.

Aunts and uncles are Warren Kress of Kingsville, Texas; Donna Kress of Channelview, Texas; Judy Kress of Waikoloa Village, Hawaii; Jess Gager of Channelview, Texas; Janet Ashley (Cissy) and husband Craig of Sweeny, Texas; Pete Bowles and wife Amy of New Braunfels, Texas; James Henry and wife Pat of Wyle, Texas; Janet Odom and husband Wallace of Moss Hill, Texas; and Steve Russ of Rockport, Texas.

Nieces and nephews to treasure her memory are Melinda Bateman and husband Steven of New Caney, Texas; Carlton (Cody) Holmes III and Sarah of Abilene, Texas; Candice Flores and Justin Haley of Beaumont, Texas; Cory Holmes of West Hills, California; Chaysee Holmes of Crosby, Texas; Austin, Will and Jack Watts all of Portland, Oregon; Daniel Bowles, Jr. of Baytown, Texas; Carson, Sydney and Presley Kovalcik all of Baytown, Texas; Lauren and Hailey Williams, Ariana Cater and Alivia Holleman all of Crosby, Texas; great nephews and niece are Gunner and Jude Bateman of New Caney, Texas; and Charlie and Sophia Haley of Beaumont, Texas.

Proceeded in death are maternal grandparents Eugene Kress and wife Anna (Moeckel); paternal grandparents Robert (Bob) Louis Bowles and wife Marjorie; stepbrother Travis Wayne Thompson; grandmother by marriage Catherin Gaskin; grandfather by marriage Horace Henry Gager, Sr.; grandmother by marriage Elia Gager Root; Uncle Moeckel (Mike) Kress; Susan Allen and her husband Buddy; Carolyn Opiela and husband Beaver; and Margaret “Mitzi” Shirley and husband JW.

Pallbearers: Steven Bateman Daniel Bowles, Bryce Hazelwood, Paul Holleman, Horace Gager, Wesley (Deuce) Thompson, Kason Landgrave, Zevin Loftin. Honorary Pallbearers are Hunter Holleman, Bobby Johnson, William Shirley.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, 3-5pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services located at 40847 Highway 105, Batson, Texas 77519, for family, and 5-8pm for her beloved friends. Her funeral will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2:00pm at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries located at 28333 FM 770, Batson, Texas, 77519.

The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and support at this difficult time. We would like to give a special thanks to Wendy’s friends that have helped us through the navigation of living without Wendy. We would also like to thank David and Rebekah Cavazos and their sons for the beautiful memorial and opening their home to us. I cannot put into words what your kindness has meant to our family during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements are made by Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. located at 40847 Highway 105, Batson, Texas 77519. We thank you for your kindness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

