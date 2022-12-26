Iva Gwendolyn (Gwen) Farrow, 97, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was born on Thursday, October 29, 1925, in Electra, Texas to William G Brown and Ivanette L (Chesher) Hewitt both of whom have preceded her in death, Gwen is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Farrow, Sr.; son, William Dan Farrow, brother, WG “Sonny” Brown. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Debbie Farrow Breaux; son, Robert Jr and wife Sharion Farrow,; grandchildren Kim Tarvin, Stephanie Leggio, Jim Farrow, William Breaux, Devin Breaux, Joshua Farrow Byrd, and Michael Byrd along with numerous great and great great grandchildren along with other loving family and treasured friends.

Service for Gwendolyn were held in the Chapel at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. Pastor Kimberly Burrell, officiating.

In lieu of Flowers donations in her memory can be made to: Tarkington Prairie Church

2109 Hwy 321

Cleveland TX 77327

281-592-1596

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral home

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

