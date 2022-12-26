Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 22, 2022:

Duett, Howard Paul – Possession of Marijuana

Cook, Russell Steven – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Bryant, Christopher Matthew – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)

Rivera, Yordy – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Linet, Lance Zachary Jay – Interfering With Public Duties, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear-County Civil Service Subpoena

Armstrong, Savanna – Interfering With Public Duties

Henson, James O III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ramos-Torres, Jose Enrique – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Affidavit of Surety-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Williams Jr., John Robert – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Armstrong, Savanna Bryant, Christopher Matthew Cook, Russell Steven Duett, Howard Paul Henson, James O III Linet, Lance Zachary Jay Ramos-Torres, Jose Enrique Rivera, Yordy Williams Jr., John Robert

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

