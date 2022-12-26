Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 22, 2022:

  • Duett, Howard Paul – Possession of Marijuana
  • Cook, Russell Steven – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Bryant, Christopher Matthew – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence (no mugshot)
  • Rivera, Yordy – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Linet, Lance Zachary Jay – Interfering With Public Duties, No Driver’s License and Failure to Appear-County Civil Service Subpoena
  • Armstrong, Savanna – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Henson, James O III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ramos-Torres, Jose Enrique – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Affidavit of Surety-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Williams Jr., John Robert – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
