The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 23, 2022:

Green, Jason Robert – Disorderly Conduct

Hernandez, Enrique Mora – Indecency With a Child-Sexual Contact

Foley, James Anthony – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions Stewart, James – Public Intoxication

