Liberty furniture store makes dreams come true for Christmas

Dream Furniture in Liberty surprised a local family on Dec. 23 by providing new furniture, presents and a fully-decorated Christmas tree, and organizing the donation of bicycles and food from other local businesses.

Guadalupe Vargas was home watching television with his kids with the Dream Furniture crew showed up unexpectedly at his home with the donated items. Vargas, who is recovering from critical injuries he received in a car crash in April 2021, was at a loss for words as Dream Furniture personnel quickly moved out the old furniture before setting up a new recliner, loveseat and adjustable bed with a memory foam mattress.

Since his accident, Vargas has been unable to sleep in a conventional bed, spending most of his nights in a recliner. However, the new bed will accommodate him as he continues to heal from his injuries.

Guadalupe Vargas is pictured with his family – wife, Genesis, daughter, Melanie, son, Gage, and mom, Maria.

“I am so surprised. I didn’t know none of this was going on,” he said. “I am just trying to process it.”

His mother, Maria, and wife, Genesis, were in on the secret, having worked with Sandra Garcia, who owns Dream Furniture with her husband, Sandro Garcia.

“I heard about his accident last year. I never had an opportunity to come and visit him, but I talked to his mom and she explained. I didn’t realize how hard it has been for them. They have been through a hard year,” Sandra said.

Vargas, who worked in the oil fields of Odessa, Texas, around the time of his injury, has been unable to work since the accident. His wife recently started working for a nursing home in Liberty, so much of the burden of keeping up with the house expenses has fallen on Maria, who cleans offices for a Liberty County governmental agency.

“God is good. He will provide,” said Maria. Two days before the furniture delivery, Maria had been involved in a car crash herself that had likely totaled her car. However, she was in good spirits and was thankful to enjoy Christmas with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to the furniture donated by Dream Furniture, toys were provided for the two children by J&C Construction, bicycles were contributed by First Liberty Bank and a Christmas food basket was donated by Bluebonnet News.

The Vargas children help hang ornaments on a tree that was provided for them by Dream Furniture of Liberty. Sandra Garcia, owner of Dream Furniture of Liberty, talks to Maria Vargas (right) after delivering furniture to the Vargas home. The Vargas children try out their father’s new adjustable bed on Friday, Dec. 23. Guadalupe Vargas tries out his new recliner after it was delivered to his home by Dream Furniture of Liberty. Sandra Garcia shows some of the items donated to the Vargas family of Liberty. Melanie and Gage Vargas visit with Santa after he came to their house on Friday, Dec. 23.

