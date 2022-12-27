David Lonnie Pate, 80, of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Plano, Texas. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Hemphill, Texas, to the late Lonnie James and Mable Baldree Pate. He graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1963. He worked for more than thirty-three years as a maintainer operator with Chambers County Road and Bridge until his official retirement in 1998.

David was dedicated to his faith in the Lord and his family came second only to God, and he loved them all unconditionally and with strong devotion. He was a former member of the Anahuac Church of Christ and a current member at Broken Bow Church of Christ.

David pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for gardening, grocery shopping and riding around on his Mule side by side. His favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was a loving and caring individual, he loved to talk and socialize with anyone and he never met a stranger.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his late wife Dessie Pate; his fathers and mothers-in-law Jimmy and Hazel Burrell and Lawrence and Nora Abshier; his brothers-in-law Harold Steen, Lindell Parks and Jody Taylor; his grandson David Bertrand; and an infant stepdaughter Alyce Thompson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife of twenty-seven years Mary Burrell Pate of Broken Bow, Oklahoma; his children Donald Thompson of Odessa, Renee Bertrand and husband James of Winnie, Rachelle Weaver and husband Rick of Hankamer and Dyana Thompson Branch and husband Paul of New Boston; his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his sister Louise Dunman and husband Tommy of Anahuac; his very special kitty Callie Ann; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be John Hunt, Gene Langford, Taylor Bertrand, David Hemphill, Quintin Dunman and Cory Stephens. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Weaver, Cooper Bertrand, and Tommy Dunman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Anahuac Church of Christ, located at 1211 Oak Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 11am, at the church with Pastor Don Cain officiating. A private burial will be held in Anahuac Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor to the Anahuac Church of Christ.

