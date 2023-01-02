John Romero Jr., 64, of Cleveland, Texas, returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

John was born April 3, 1958 in New Iberia, Louisiana, to John Sr. and Ida (LeBlanc) Romero. He was a member of Trail of Life Cowboy Church in Conroe, Texas.

John was a blessing to everyone who knew him. He was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ’s love, and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing. He was kind, cheerful, and could brighten up any room with his smile and laugh. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his farm animals (too many to mention), studying the Bible, and riding around the property on his gator.

As an officer of the Houston Police Department for over 31 years, he was very caring and compassionate while still upholding the law in every situation.

John is preceded in death by his parents Ida & John Romero Sr., and his daughter-Carrie Mae Romero.

He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Romero; children-Johnny Romero III & fiancé Heather, Misti Morrison & husband Samuel, Christy Faul & husband Lonnie, Sonya Cornejo & husband William, April Hunt, Cecila Romero, and numerous grandchildren.

The family has entrusted Neal Funeral Home with the care of Mr. Romero.

Funeral services will be held at Trail of Life Cowboy Church, located at 16455 FM 1484 Rd, Conroe, TX 77307, on January 2, 2023 at 2pm. Pastor Josh Henry officiating.

Flowers may be delivered to Trail of Life Cowboy Church the morning of the service.

