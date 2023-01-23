Tarkington couple arrested on drug charges after undercover operation

A Tarkington man and woman are facing drug charges after their home and business were raided by authorities on Friday.

According to Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, the arrests came after a month-long operation that resulted in narcotics reportedly being sold by the pair to undercover officers.

“We have been watching them for a month, but all of this stuff with buys by undercover officers has transpired over the last couple of weeks,” said Hunter. “One of the suspects, Erin Williams, started out selling CBD stuff, which was fine, and it was legal. Then we started having kids show up with vapes loaded with THC, which is not legal in Texas. We started an investigation and we had some people tell me about what was being sold at Ms. Williams’ shop at her home. We were able to make three buys from her shop.”

Leal, Cruz Matthew Williams, Erin Marie

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, authorities executed an evidentiary search warrant on Williams home and business – God’s Grass Gifts – located on the 200 block of CR 2292 in Tarkington. Williams, 39, was arrested outside the Fuel Max store in Tarkington a short time later.

“We found more than 12 pounds of marijuana, including more than 500 pounds of gummies. The gummies are being analyzed to see if they are loaded with THC as well. We also found bottles of THC oil. She apparently had been making drops and had all kinds of stuff there,” Hunter said.

Leal, who was already in jail after an arrest on Jan. 15, 2023, for an unrelated Family Violence charge, now is facing additional charges of Delivery of Marijuana stemming from the undercover operation.

This photo provided by the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office shows the items confiscated during a raid on Friday, Jan. 20, in Tarkington.

“We made buys from Ms. Williams, Matthew Leal and a third person, who will be arrested shortly,” Hunter said.

Bonds for Williams were set at $57,500, and she has since been released from jail on bond. Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown denied bond for Leal, 33, due to him previously violating the terms of his community supervision, Hunter added.

The raid on Friday was assisted by the Pct. 4 and Pct. 6 constable offices, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Special Response Team.

Update: The third suspect, Allison Stevens, 30, was arrested by Pct. 5 and Pct. 4 constable offices Monday afternoon at her residence on CR 2307 in Macedonia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

