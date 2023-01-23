Addison running for Hardin ISD school board

Amy Addison is announcing her candidacy for Hardin ISD School Board Position 7 in the May 6 election. Addison said her decision to seek the seat came after much thought and prayer.

“I have lived in Hardin school district for nearly my entire life. I love our community and the people that are in it. I am, by far, not a politician; I am a parent and someone who wants the best for our kids. I am a Christian woman who loves God. I am a wife to my amazing husband, John Addison, and a mother to our seven children, four of whom attend Hardin ISD,” said Addison.

Addison said she has many reasons for running for the seat, but the foremost reason are the students.

“Hardin ISD has some financial issues that has caused the FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) to give HISD a rating of F= Substandard achievement. The ISD has to make some changes in a positive direction forward in order to correct that. I believe in our educators and the administration that are currently at the District, but just like anything in life it has to be backed up by people who will work together for the better good,” Addison said.

Addison believes transparency is something that goes hand in hand with success, and after reviewing required postings by the District, she believes the District is not being entirely transparent.

“The FIRST rating should be posted for the stakeholders (you) to be able to review, but it has not been for the latest review. I want what is best for our children, as they will be the lifeblood of this community in just a few short years. I want to sincerely thank you for your support and I look forward to working with each of you to ensure the future of our children. May God bless each and everyone of you daily,” Addison said.

Editor’s note: All candidates for local city council and school board seats are invited to submit an announcement concerning their candidacy to Bluebonnet News. All announcements will be posted in the order in which they are received. Please include a photo for posting and a phone number (in case there is an issue or a clarification is needed) when emailing to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

