Almedia Dean was born June 3, 1936 in Tomball, Texas. Almedia is also known to many of us as mom, meme, mammee or “media”. She was a committed wife, loving mother, sister, caring grandmother, gracious great grandmother, friend, and sister in Christ. She was called to her eternal home on January 26, 2023 at the age of 86.

She was born to Barney and Eldonia Faulker. Patsy Denson Butler is her surviving sibling.

Almedia grew up in Cleveland and moved to Shepherd as young teen where she met Larry at Shepherd High School. They were married on March 4, 1955 and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2022. They have four children: Pam Garza, Clay Dean, Robin Chrismon and husband, Lonnie and Ray Dean and wife, Connie. She was a loving grandmother to Bridgett and Kyle Heine, Summer Dean Haynes, Bo and Jennifer Dean, Katherine and Raul Hinojosa, Jake Dean and Joy Williams, Shawn Riley, and Alyssa and Jordan Hermes. She was also a great-grandmother to fourteen great-grandchildren Kora, Kyla, Kayli, Judson, Brielle, Jersey, Jaden, Cataleya, Corbin, Carson, Payton, Jaxon, Tara Lynn and Jase.

Almedia was a woman of faith who devoted her life to God, her husband, and children. While Pam, Clay, Robin and Ray were little they would spend time together on vacations as a family camping. She was a seamstress and would sew clothes for the kids. When it was time for the kids to come home, she had a whistle that could be heard for a country mile. She touched the lives of many church families in Texas, in and around Cleveland, Lubbock, Houston, Porter, Shepherd, and Security. Larry and Almedia also served in Oregon.

Almedia understood that the way to one’s heart was through their stomach. Preparing meals for families was one way she showed her love. She served her delicious meals from serving bowls and platters and gathered round a table so family and friends could fellowship. Her hospitality was a gift she used to bring people together to show her love and share the love of Christ.

She loved her family and friends so quality time with them was what brought her joy and smiles. Many of our memories as a family include holidays together and most importantly attending church together. When the entire family would show up to visit to see Larry and Almedia we would take up several rows. We got pretty good at getting everyone packed in a few pews.

Over the last few years if any of you visited it was a special time. If you sat with her you felt the love of Jesus flowing from her heart. She listened intently, told you she loved you and always told you just how precious you were to her. A love and a heart like this is because of her love for God. Psalms 73:26 says My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:00am at the Pace-Stancil Chapel. A private family burial will follow.

