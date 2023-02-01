G. Nick Carter was born July 3, 1945, in Charleston, South Carolina, to parents, Sidney Gregory Carter and Ianita Gamet Carter. He went to his Heavenly Home on January 28, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 77.

Nick served our country in the US Navy, serving 3 tours in Vietnam, and receiving 2 Bronze Stars and 1 Silver Star. He and Sharon have lived in Dry Prong, Louisiana for the past 4 years and previously of Cleveland, Texas for 14 years. Nick was a man of consistence, he loved his family, he loved the Lord, he practiced his faith, and always loved conversations about politics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Gregory Carter and Ianita Gamet Carter. Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Sharon Carter; children, Christopher Henry Cates Sr and wife Sandy, Christina Cates Byers, Delbert R. Cates and wife Regina, Jack D. Kutzer and wife Carol, Matt Dennis and wife Cheryl, Kevin Wayne Carter and friend Tonya Fraulic; brother, John Harper and wife Pat; sister, Judy Harper; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas on Monday, January 30, 2022 from 2-4pm. Burial will be in the Dry Prong Cemetery in Dry Prong, Louisiana.

