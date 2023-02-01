Sandra Joyce Hill, 74, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born on January 24, 1949 in Sour Lake, Texas to her parents Harvey Leon Hendrix and Ruby Joyce Griffin.

Sandra was a sweet, kind and giving person. She always cared for others more than herself. Her grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. Sandra enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She also loved cardinals and hummingbirds. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents Harvey Leon Hendrix and Ruby Joyce Griffin; her son Gerald Lynn Hill; her brothers Ricky and Keith Hendrix; her sister Mary Walton.

Sandra is survived by her daughters Rebecca Thornton (Mark), Sandra Brunet (Robert) and Nancy Williams (James); her brothers James Hendrix (Jennifer), Gary Hendrix (Brinda) and Harvey Hendrix (Hope); her sister Stacy Allen (Shane); nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service of Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

