Clarissa Fae “Claire Bear” Moore, 3, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was born on Saturday, April 20, 2019, to Dillon Forrest Moore and Kerry Ann (Jamison) Moore, Clarissa was preceded in death by her cousin Skyland Moore.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving parents Dillon Forrest Moore and Kerry Ann Moore; sister Justyce Ann Moore; grandparents, Dennis Jamison, Julia Swift, Dorothy Bright, and Ajax Moore; uncles, Aaron Jamison, Jonathan Swift, Nicholas Hansen, Burton Moore, and Shane Moore; aunts, Skylar Cummings, and Jenecia Durr; cousins, Kyleigh Cummings, Ripley Moore, and Summer; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Services are pending.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarissa Fae Moore, please visit our floral store.

