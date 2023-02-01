Margie Fay Gandy Hickman was born December 21, 1947 in Saratoga, Texas to parents, H. K. (Hen) Gandy and Mildred Vernice Flowers Gandy. She gained her wings the evening of January 25, 2023, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was 75 years old.

She attended school at West Hardin, where she participated in band and basketball, a game she truly loved. Upon graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Jody and they would go on to raise three children, Amy, Tammy and David.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and Nannie to many. Her door was always open to anyone that needed her. She loved angels, traveling to high school ball games and most of all family time. She was the happiest when all the family was together. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she loved them unconditionally.

On September 21, 2022 her first great-grandchild, Addie, was born and she was over the moon with joy, having another one to spoil, as she did so well.

Mrs. Hickman will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her so much.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenny Wayne Gandy and Billy Earl Gandy and her beloved son that she missed every day, David Lawrence (Dabo) Hickman.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Brady (Jody) Hickman; daughters, Amy Lynne Hickman (Scotty) and Tammy Jo Thaxton (Eric); grandchildren, Brady Allen Hickman (Haylee) and Lauren Jill Hickman (Landyn); great-grandchild, Addeline Koehl (Addie) Sellers; daughter-in-law, Andrea Jill (Andi) Hickman; brother, Barney Gandy (Joan); sisters, Patricia Ann (Annie) Gandy and Sandra (Sam) Gandy Anders and numerous family and friends that will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Leslie Gaines officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

