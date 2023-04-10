Bellamy Brothers to perform at PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland April 21

One of country music’s most successful duos – the Bellamy Brothers – will be in concert on April 21 at PWR Texan Theatre in Cleveland. Known for their impressive collection of 14 number one hits, such as “Let Your Love Flow,” “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me,” and “Redneck Girl,” brothers David and Howard Bellamy have created music loved by fans in the U.S. and internationally.

Their first big break was “Spiders & Snakes,” written by David Bellamy and recorded by Jim Stafford. Following the success of this song, the Bellamy Brothers released their 1976 hit “Let Your Love Flow,” written by Larry E. Williams, and the song spent several weeks on the top music charts in the U.S., Europe, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. “Let Your Love Flow” has also been featured in film and television,” most recently in the Amazon Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six.”

“If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me” also had international appeal, becoming a chart-topper in Ireland before making it to the Top 40 hit in the United States. The song was written by David Bellamy, scrawled the first time on a dinner napkin.

The Bellamy Brothers are one of county music’s most successful duos.

It could be argued that anyone who was alive during 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond is influenced by or has heard the Bellamy Brothers at some point during their lives, even if they weren’t aware that what they were listening to was the Bellamy Brothers.

Success followed success: “Dancing Cowboys,” “Sugar Daddy,” “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie,” “Lovers Live Longer,” “Do You Love As Good As You Look,” “Redneck Girl,” “For All The Wrong Reasons,” “I Love Her Mind,” “I Need More Of You,” “Old Hippie,” “Too Much Is Not Enough,” “Kids Of The Baby Boom,” and “Reggae Cowboy” and “Crazy From The Heart – all have lined the corridors of the Bellamy Brothers’ musical history and their walls with platinum and gold.

The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers.

These days when the subject turns to touring, Howard explains, “We’re old road dogs.” The Bellamy Brothers perform at 200-plus concert dates each year.

“Our live draw is bigger than it was in the ‘80s. I think the same people that grew up with us and with our music in the ‘60s and ‘70s obviously have raised a whole new generation of Bellamy fans who started toddling to our music. Now they’re turning up at our concerts as college kids, who are really turned on and tuned in to us and our music. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

Shayne Porter (courtesy photo)

Kicking off the April 21 concert for the Bellamy Brothers is Shayne Porter & The Shade Trees. Porter, a Cleveland, Texas, native, is a singer-songwriter who has been performing for audiences since a tender young age. Porter’s music style could be described as serving up country with a heaping side of blues and soul.

If you want to purchase a ticket to see the Bellamy Brothers and Shayne Porter & The Shade Trees in concert in Cleveland, go online to https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/20742-The_Bellamy_Brothers_w_special_guest_Shayne_Porter/.

PWR Texan Theatre is located at 102 E. Houston St., Cleveland. For more information on future concerts, follow PWR Texan Theatre on Facebook.

