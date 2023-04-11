Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2023:

  • Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct
  • Simoneaux, Gerald Christopher – Silent or Abusive 911 calls
  • Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Public Intoxication
  • Stone, Shaina Rene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Public Intoxication
  • Perez, Luis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
  • Laxare, Patrick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Calderon, Raul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Mischief
  • Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat
  • Shane, Suesann Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
