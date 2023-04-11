Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 9, 2023:
- Godinez, Angel Gabriel – Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct
- Simoneaux, Gerald Christopher – Silent or Abusive 911 calls
- Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Public Intoxication
- Stone, Shaina Rene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Public Intoxication
- Perez, Luis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Violation of a Bond/Protective Order
- Laxare, Patrick – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Calderon, Raul – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Mischief
- Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County-Terroristic Threat
- Shane, Suesann Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance