Cleveland teacher chosen from thousands for magical Disney trip

The Walt Disney Company recently kicked off its 100-year celebration, in which it is conducting numerous celebrations and recognitions.

One of the recognitions the company is doing is holding a contest through their Disney Imagination Campus program to find and “recognize 100 exceptional teachers who reflect the creativity and imagination of Walt Disney to attend a one-of-a-kind teacher event.”

The contest includes having to write an essay in which teachers described different examples of how they bring “wonder, creativity, and imagination” to life in their classroom.

Cleveland ISD educator Bobbie Rodriguez, a kindergarten teacher at Northside Elementary, decided to enter the contest. Out of thousands of entries from across the country, she was chosen as one of the 100 teachers to be honored.

With this honor, Rodriguez will get to spend a weekend at Disneyland where she will be honored at a special event and listen to a keynote speaker, participate in a day of professional development at the Disney Imagination Campus, and enjoy other surprises that Disney is keeping mum about until the event.

“This is an incredible honor. Bobbie puts so much time into making sure that her students have the absolute best experience in her classroom. Whether it’s turning her classroom into outer space, preparing science experiments to engage her students, or finding fun ways to integrate different topics into her lessons, she always makes sure that her students are learning,” said Susan Ard, Cleveland ISD communications director.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

