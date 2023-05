Liberty County ESD No. 7 Hardin Fire/Rescue was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on scene to find a structure burning with two burn piles also burning in the backyard.

The structure originally caught on fire Sept. 13, 2022, and it assumed that the property owners were clearing out the land.

Cypress Lakes VFD was called to assist, as well as Tarkington VFD, but Tarkington was disregarded after it was determined their assistance was not needed.

