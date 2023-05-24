Mont Belvieu PD investigating fatal crash on SH 146

A 22-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 5:50 p.m, Tuesday, May 23, on SH 146 at the Grand Parkway in Mont Belvieu.

According to a statement from Mont Belvieu Police Department, investigating officers determined that the collision involved a 2005 Saturn Ion 4-door sedan and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup. Both drivers were injured, one critically.

Mont Belvieu Fire Department and EMS responded and treated both drivers at the scene. Life Flight air ambulance was called for the critical driver of the Saturn, who later succumbed to his injuries at a Houston-area trauma center.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported by EMS to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased driver has been identified as DaMichael Brooks, 22, of Doucette, Texas. Next-of-kin notifications were made Tuesday night.

“The investigation is active and ongoing with initial information indicating that Brooks had been traveling on SH 99 north from Mont Belvieu toward Dayton when he exited at SH 146 onto the service road. Brooks’ vehicle then failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign at SH 146 and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck broadside on the driver’s side by the Chevrolet pickup, which had been northbound on SH 146,” the statement reads.

The crash resulted in a full shutdown of SH 146 for approximately two hours until the scene was cleared. The crash investigation is active and no further information will be released until the completion of the investigation.

