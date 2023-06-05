Weapons, drugs seized during raid at Colony Ridge area home

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recently received information in reference to the distribution of narcotics from a residence on the 700 block of CR 3479J in the Montebello Subdivision south of Plum Grove. During the investigation, Martin Saldana, 31, was identified as the suspect.

According to a statement from Sheriff Bobby Rader, a lengthy investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that Saldana had multiple weapons at the residence, and had discharged the weapons on the premises multiple times. On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, a search warrant was approved for the property by the Honorable 253rd State District Judge Chap Cain.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Liberty County Special Response Team (SRT), executed the search warrant. Saldana was located on the front porch of the residence.

Items reportedly seized at Martin Saldana’s home are pictured.

Saldana reportedly did not comply with the demands given by the SRT and a brief struggle ensued before he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant that was issued for animal cruelty. During the struggle, deputies recovered a small package of suspected crystal methamphetamine that fell out of his pocket.

When Saldana was secured, a search of the residence was conducted. Investigators located a kitchen cabinet that was secured by a padlock. When the cabinet was opened, investigators reportedly found two AR style semi-automatic rifles. One of those rifles had an illegal short barrel that made it a prohibited weapon, along with several thousands of rounds of ammunition. The cabinet reportedly also contained multiple glass containers filled with marijuana, a large package of suspected cocaine, packages of crystal meth, along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials that are commonly used to package illegal substances.

Martin Saldana

According to Sheriff Rader, the search of the residence also yielded multiple bags of suspected crystal meth that were hidden in door frames and in dresser drawers. Also recovered were two handguns and one shotgun with a large amount of ammunition that was located throughout the residence. The investigators found a 100 round drum magazine that may be used with AR rifles.

Photographs and documentation were made of what appeared to be “Gang Graffiti” on the walls of the residence. A total of 1.6 pounds of marijuana, approximately 1 pound of crystal meth, and approximately 2 ounces of cocaine were recovered from the residence, along with the five weapons. Saldana was transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident.

He is charged with Possession of Marijuana, two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. Bonds for these charges total $125,000; however, he is being held without bond on two animal cruelty charges.

(From Sheriff Rader: Information is taken from the deputy’s report. The defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.)

