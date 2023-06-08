Friendship Quilters Social Club brings warmth to the community

Liberty County is home to a huge variety of people who lead interesting lives. There are hundreds of nooks and crannies to be explored where wonderful folks like the members of the Friendship Quilters Social Club share their knowledge, life stories and a cup of coffee.

Every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. they meet at the Calvary Baptist Church on FM 1960 in Dayton. Every second Wednesday of the month, they have a monthly meeting where members showcase the works they’ve completed and then enjoy a potluck lunch. The other Wednesday meetings are work days, which are for bringing an in-progress project and being with other people who share a love of quilting.

Faces have changed since it was founded more than a decade ago, but the 50 members of the club remain true to the club name of friendship. Happy to help each other, bring new people on board and give their time to the community through acts of service, these quilters donate blankets to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, shawls to hospitals and hospice patients, and wheelchair covers to local nursing homes.

“I’ve been coming to this club for about 10 years and it’s been my saving grace some weeks,” said Glenna Scadden, who is sewing on a Singer 1939 featherweight. Many of the club members enjoy using these vintage featherweights because of their reliability and easy transport.

“My sister is a quilter and I was visiting her when I looked at her quilting books and thought ‘I could do that.’ So I went and bought a machine and I’ve been doing it ever since,” said Club president Michelle Johnston. “If you’re interested in quilting, get a sewing machine and get started. Find someone who knows something about quilting. It becomes an addiction, especially once you start buying fabric.”

When asked if she likes cotton or polyester fabrics for quilt tops, Johnson said she favors cotton. She also prefers cotton or wool batting (the part of the quilt that gives it fluffiness). Most of the quilt tops are made on sewing machines and then sent to a third-party quilter.

“The love that goes into making a homemade quilt is what makes them better than a store-bought blanket. Knowing someone put time and effort into something. All the women are very giving and caring. I lost my husband almost a year ago and every Wednesday these ladies help me get through it,” said Johnston. She recommends Katy B’s Quilt Shop in Mont Belvieu, where classes are given, and YouTube if you are a beginner and would like to get into the craft.

