Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital recognizes four nurses as DAISY Award winners

Houston Methodist Baytown recognized four nurses for their abundant compassion and ability to bond with their patients in their time of need. The nurses were nominated by patients and honored by hospital executives. The winners are Kortnei French and Nancy Rivas who both work on the fifth floor of Unity Tower, Brenda Anderson from ICU, and Claudia Moses from the labor and delivery unit.

Kortnei French’s nomination letter read in part: “This nurse is absolutely amazing. She is very friendly and did a great job to make me feel comfortable and content. She effectively explained my care and the notes from the physician in my chart. Even on shifts when she wasn’t assigned to me, she came to my room to say “hi” and check on me. She is amazing at what she does.”

A patient left this nomination for Nancy Rivas: “This nurse is a testimony that there is a God, and that God lives in her. She has been such a blessing to our family and loved ones. Her inspiring personality, encouraging words, and dedication to her profession make this nurse truly spectacular. She was the answer to our prayers from up above. If I had a daughter, I’d want her to model Nancy.”

Brenda Anderson Kortnei French Claudia Moses Nancy Rivas

One of Brenda Anderson’s patients wrote: “This nurse did a phenomenal job of caring for me during my recent stay. She communicated with me as tests were coming in, let me know what the plan was for my care, and quickly responded to anything I needed. She helped me understand what I was going through. We need more nurses like her, I felt like I was her top priority.”

The patient who nominated Claudia Moses wrote this: “We cannot say enough good things about this nurse. She was our first impression of the hospital, and she built our confidence that it was going to be a great experience. She listened to all of our feedback and advocated for us. Since being home she has followed up with us multiple times and answered my questions and concerns. Her role is an excellent value add to the hospital!”

The DAISY (diseases attacking the immune system) Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the “super-human” tasks nurses perform every day. Community Resource Credit Union is the corporate sponsor of the award at Houston Methodist Baytown.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. The honorees are also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is proud to be among the hospitals participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day, and given the current national nursing shortage, The Daisy Award plays an important role in letting our nurses know their work is highly valued.

About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new five-story patient tower, emergency center, outpatient center and medical-surgical units. As a healthcare leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment.

