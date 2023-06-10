Child airlifted after drowning incident in Tarkington

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl drowned in swimming pool at a house on CR 2291 in Tarkington on Saturday afternoon.
While family was setting up for a birthday party, someone saw the little girl in the deep end of the pool and jumped in and pulled her out, according to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
EMS was notified and upon their arrival, a request was made for LifeFlight air ambulance. The little girl was airlfted from the scene. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.
I pray for this little Girl, ” Father, all power is in your hands to give her life and to return to her family, I know that nothing is impossible with you! Save her Father, Yahweh! to the glory of Your Name, And comfort her family, Amen.