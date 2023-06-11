James Louis “Jim” McMinn, 92, a long-term resident of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jim lived a very active life and achieved many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. He was born on May 14, 1931, in Greenville, Mississippi to James McMinn and Daisy McMinn. His family moved to Houston where he graduated from Jefferson Davis High School.

Jim enlisted in the United States Marines when he was 17 and served during the Korean War. His bravery and courage led him to receive the Silver Star during his time in Korea, the third highest U.S combat-only award. After his military service, Jim was an engineer at Shell Oil Company and was a jack of all trades, mastering everything he did. He was a member of the James F Taylor Masonic Lodge #169 in Hallsville, Texas, for over 40 years. He also served the Lord and his community by teaching Sunday school for over 40 years. Jim will be missed deeply by all those who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Daisy McMinn; his sister Nancy Wilson; and his daughter Kathy Bell. He was survived by his wife Betty McMinn; his sons James McMinn and wife Denise; R David McMinn and wife Anna, and Clifford (Dusty) Bailey; his daughter Rebecca King and husband Randy; his sisters Bobbie Napper, and Diane Carter and husband Cohen; his six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; his special friends Billy and Kris Boler; Dottie Griffin; and David Rudat; and his beloved Sadie.

