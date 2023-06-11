James Louis “Jim” McMinn

By
Bluebonnet News
-

James Louis “Jim” McMinn, 92, a long-term resident of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jim lived a very active life and achieved many accomplishments throughout his lifetime. He was born on May 14, 1931, in Greenville, Mississippi to James McMinn and Daisy McMinn. His family moved to Houston where he graduated from Jefferson Davis High School.

Jim enlisted in the United States Marines when he was 17 and served during the Korean War. His bravery and courage led him to receive the Silver Star during his time in Korea, the third highest U.S combat-only award. After his military service, Jim was an engineer at Shell Oil Company and was a jack of all trades, mastering everything he did. He was a member of the James F Taylor Masonic Lodge #169 in Hallsville, Texas, for over 40 years. He also served the Lord and his community by teaching Sunday school for over 40 years. Jim will be missed deeply by all those who knew and loved him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James and Daisy McMinn; his sister Nancy Wilson; and his daughter Kathy Bell. He was survived by his wife Betty McMinn; his sons James McMinn and wife Denise; R David McMinn and wife Anna, and Clifford (Dusty) Bailey; his daughter Rebecca King and husband Randy; his sisters Bobbie Napper, and Diane Carter and husband Cohen; his six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; his special friends Billy and Kris Boler; Dottie Griffin; and David Rudat; and his beloved Sadie.

Previous articleChild airlifted after drowning incident in Tarkington
Next articleThelma Lee Howell
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.