Thelma Lee Howell was born March 8, 1925, in Peacock, Texas, to parents Jack Turner Mallard and Lorene White Mallard. She went to her Heavenly Home on June 7, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 98. Thelma and her husband, Don, established City Glass in Cleveland, Texas, and even with its success, her greatest love was playing the piano for more than 50 years at First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lorene Mallard; husband, Donald Clyde Howell; brother, Jack (J.D.) Mallard (Mary). Thelma is survived by her children, Donna Howell Enloe (Ann), Bobby Howell (Debbie), Jody Drastata (David); grandchildren, Kelsey Ford (Doyle), Martey Heard (Sidney), Robert Howell (Skye), Kyle Drastata, Emily Drastata, Danielle Drastata, Joseph Drastata; great-grandchildren,

Savannah Denison (Robby), Tyler Ford, Tommy Heard, Bryce Howell (Xiomara), LaDerrington Bradford, Deon Bradford, Brandon Breazeale, Dillon Breazeale, Parker Hamilton, Rylan Hamilton; great-great-granddaughter, Brylie Howell; sister-in-laws, Betty Phillips (Mike), Patricia Mallard; nieces, Rhea Nell Burdeaux (Bob), Bonnie Katherine Russell (Thomas); nephew, Joe Dewayne Burdeaux (Diana).

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 11am-1pm. Funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.

Pallbearers for the service will be Robert Howell, LaDerrington Bradford, Doyle Ford, Jr., Sidney Heard, Kyle Drastata, Bryce Howell, and Deon Bradford.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Ford, Joseph Drastata, Tommy Heard, Lynn Slack, Joe Bazar, Ken Everitt, Dr. James Rhodes, Melvin Maddux, Marty Watson, Wayne Campbell, Thomas Russell and Robby Denison.

