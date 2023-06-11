Adam  Lee Jones

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Adam  Lee Jones, 2 , of Splendora, Texas passed away on June 4, 2023. He was born on September 5, 2020, in Houston, Texas to Adam Lynn Jones and Elizabeth Jones. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents; two brothers, Robert “Robbie” Jones and George  Jones; sister, Audrey  Jones; grandparents, Connie and Robert Jones, Bryan and Sonya McNeil, and Mary and Cal Breeden; great grandparents, Mary and Jerry Trussell, Lawrence Jones, Sylvia McNeil, and Minnie and Clyde Davis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Adam will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 13, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.  Funeral Services for will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.
He is Not Gone
Ease your grief, he is not gone,
For in your heart he lingers on
His Smile, his laugh, his special way
Will comfort you from day to day,

You’ll feel his presence in the breeze,
that dances gently through the trees,
and it’s his face that you’ll see,
When you’re in need of company.

At any time, you’ll recall,
The love you shared, you saved it all.
And in time, more than anything,
You’ll find peace in remembering.

