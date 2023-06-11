Matthew Alex Hernandez – A great son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He was born on May 29, 2001, at 8:36 p.m. in Houston, Texas, and left too soon from this world, on June 5, 2023. During his brief time with us, he made it special, he made it memorable, and he made it count.

Matthew graduated from Jersey Village High School in 2019 and went on to study at TSTC in Waco, Texas, where he specialized in Paint & Auto Body. He loved hanging out with his cousins and friends and always made sure it was a good time. Matthew loved anime and his collection of swords. He wanted to go to Japan and buy his own katana. Matthew loved his music and played it loud when he took a shower. Everyone knew when he was home from work.

Matthew was a kindhearted soul, a gentle giant with a huge laugh and a beautiful smile. He was his mom’s sunshine. Matthew also loved gaming with his friends and his cousins late at night; he also loved a good steak any time of the week. Matthew loved his chicken fried chicken and his jambalaya. He even said he perfected his mom’s recipe.

It brings Matthew’s family comfort that he experienced many things and was surrounded by love during his twenty-two years on this Earth. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Matthew is survived by his brothers Andrew, Joseph and Julian; parents Lawrence Hernandez, Dinora Deakle and husband Donnie; his grandparents; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved and cared for him very much.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Hernandez, Nikolas Hernandez, Jose Salinas, III, David Vasquez, Juan Perez, Chris Lozano, Jose Cavazos, and Jair Rios. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Hernandez and Julian Deakle.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2pm until 8pm, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the chapel of Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home, 9926 Jones Road in Houston. A rosary will be recited at 4pm by Deacon John Naber. A funeral service will be held at 12pm, on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home, with Fr. John Naber as Celebrant. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale Street in Houston.

