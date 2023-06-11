The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2023:

Dain, Dalton Noah – Sexual Assault of a Child

Barton, Dawson James – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Hold for Montgomery County

Huffines, Lucas Ray – Driving While License Invalid, Criminal Trespass

Hutsell, Adina – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Isaac, Blake Edward – Hold for Harris County, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Outlaw, David Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Riley, Triston Rashad – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear

Schwartz, Edmund Warden – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

