The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 8, 2023:

  • Dain, Dalton Noah – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Barton, Dawson James – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Hold for Montgomery County
  • Huffines, Lucas Ray – Driving While License Invalid, Criminal Trespass
  • Hutsell, Adina – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Isaac, Blake Edward – Hold for Harris County, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Outlaw, David Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Riley, Triston Rashad – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear
  • Schwartz, Edmund Warden – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container
