The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 9, 2023:

Davis, Kade Orion – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Jannise, Theobert Gerard, Jr. – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation

Oliver, Cody Michael – Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Williams, Devin Lee – Criminal Trespass

Davis, Kade Orion Jannise, Theobert Gerard, Jr Oliver, Cody Michael Williams, Devin Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook