The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 10, 2023:

Alcala, Joel – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

Alquicira, Israel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Nava-Faudo, Rosemary Ramirez – Public Intoxication

Ortiz Ramirez, Alejandro – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

