2 women dead after car vs. train accident

A 63-year-old mother and her 48-year-old daughter were killed around 10:30 a.m. Monday when they drove into the path of a westbound freight train along US 90 at FM 160 in Ames.

They were traveling northbound in a 2019 Toyota RAV4 when they drove through downed train crossing arms. According to Trooper Corey Prantil, a southbound vehicle had crossed the train intersection the same way and made it through safely. However, the mother and daughter misjudged the speed of the oncoming train and did not make it through the crossing arms in time to avoid a collision.

The RAV4 was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle. The daughter was ejected during the crash and was found on the grassy median between Donatto Street and the railroad tracks. The mother’s body remained in the vehicle throughout the crash.

Two people were killed on Monday when they attempted to get through downed train crossing arms before an approaching train.

Once word of the collision spread through the community, family members of the two deceased women made their way to the scene and gathered in the parking lot of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt was requested to the scene. He did the inquest on both women and ordered autopsies. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert came to the scene to assist.

Proctor Funeral Home transported the bodies to Beaumont for autopsy.

Firefighters with Liberty Fire Department and Liberty County ESD No. 2 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue), as well as deputies and a chaplain for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

