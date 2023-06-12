Retirement celebration held for Calvary Baptist Church pastor

For 25 years, Pastor Carl Williamson has been a beloved and steadfast leader at Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland. His sermons have touched the hearts of countless members. However, a year ago, an auto accident, brought on by a medical emergency, nearly took his life. While he was blessed to survive, the accident has taken a toll on his endurance, forcing him to come to a difficult decision that it’s time to step down.

In his farewell address to the congregation, June 4, Williamson, known in the Cleveland area as “Brother Carl,” expressed his deep gratitude for the many years of support, and he emphasized that the decision to leave was not an easy one. He reassured the congregation that he intends to remain in Cleveland, even though he and his wife Sandy will not be attending Calvary Baptist Church, and he vows to remain involved in local events and groups.

“So what’s to come? I can’t tell you that. He (God) can, so be responsible, be prayerful, be careful and be hopeful. There’s an old, old poem. I’m going to read it to you. It’s called ‘Do the Next Thing.’ Have you ever heard of it? An English clergy wrote this years and years ago. I thought about, boy, this is pretty appropriate on a day like today,” Williamson said. “Here’s what it says. ‘Many a question, many a fear, many a doubt has us quickening here. Moment by moment, let down from heaven. Time, opportunity and guidance are given. Fear not tomorrows, child of the King. Trust them with Jesus, do the next thing. Do it immediately, do it with prayer. Do it reliantly, casting all care. Do it with reverence, tracing His hand who placed it before thee with earnest commandment. Stayed on Omnipotence, safe ‘neath His wing, Leave all results, Do the next thing.’ That’s my prayer to you today. Do the next thing.'”

Bro. Carl and Sandy Williamson are presented with a token of appreciation from Calvary Baptist Church upon Carl’s retirement as pastor after 25 years. Presenting the gift to the Williamsons was church deacon Greg Rogers.

His retirement service was attended by Cleveland Mayor Danny Lee, Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Byron Reeves with Tryon Evergreen Baptist Association and Earl Farris, interim pastor at Security Baptist Church. The presentations to Williamson included videotaped messages from other local pastors.

Broussard, who has worked with Calvary Baptist Church and the Williamsons throughout the many disasters that have happened over the last 25 years, said it has been a pleasure working with them.

“I feel honored today to be a part of this service for Pastor Carl Williamson and first lady Sandy Williamson. Pastor Carl has been a blessing to the Cleveland community for many years. I just want to thank him and his wife for the joy I have seen them bring to the families, not just here in Cleveland, but families that have stuck around here for many days during storms and hurricanes. They were somewhere here during each weather crisis. Whether it be floods, ice, weather storms, cold weather, Pastor Carl always invited others in for whatever reason,” Broussard said. “When we were trying to figure out as a city what to do with some of the people that were coming through, that we weren’t an evacuation city, that people would not be allowed or be able to stay here because we’re not an evacuation city, Pastor Carl was the first to raise his hand and said, ‘Hey, I got it, Chief. I got it, Mayor. I got it, Council. I’m going to open up a warming house or a place of shelter for those people to come.'”

The generosity of the church and the Williamsons also extends to the first responders, Broussard said, who shared that the church has often provided meals.

District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, the mother of twins and a native of Cleveland, referenced a book she reads to her children titled “Hooray for the Helper” to illustrate how every community relies on and need helpers, and how Carl and Sandy Williamson are helpers for Cleveland.

“Helpers are there to save the world. When there’s trouble, when there are problems, look for the helpers. And in our community and in our county, Brother Carl and Mrs. Sandy, they’re our helpers. I can think of no two people that are here in our community that have done more to support and help everyone,” Bergman said.

Mayor Lee told the congregation that the City of Cleveland recently presented Williamson with a proclamation honoring his years of service to the Cleveland community.

“Carl and Sandy have offered their services to those in need, regardless of the day or time, regardless of who you are. Carl and Sandy both teach The Word, filled with Christ-centered gospel truth, all while showing the love of Christ,” said Mayor Lee, adding later in his remarks, “Pastor, I wish you the best. Ms. Williamson, I wish you the best on your retirement. And I felt real good when I heard one of the pastors say that you were going to remain in the community because I was kind of worried that y’all might move to the Hill Country or something. A lot do that, but I thank God that you guys decided to make this home. You still have a lot left in the tank for serving people. Even though you won’t be pastoring this church, but you still got a lot in the tank, both of you. Continue to use your gift that God gave you. Thank you, all. God bless.”

